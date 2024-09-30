CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CMPUY stock remained flat at $15.05 during trading on Monday. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.