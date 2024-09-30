CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
CMPUY stock remained flat at $15.05 during trading on Monday. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
