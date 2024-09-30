BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Update

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.3 days.
BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
CLLKF stock remained flat at C$5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. BICO Group AB has a 1 year low of C$2.28 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.26.
About BICO Group AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BICO Group AB (publ)
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.