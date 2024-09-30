BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Update

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.3 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

CLLKF stock remained flat at C$5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. BICO Group AB has a 1 year low of C$2.28 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.26.

About BICO Group AB (publ)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that enable proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing.

