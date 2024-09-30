Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,292,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 1,922,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,732.3 days.
Clariant Price Performance
OTCMKTS CLZNF remained flat at $14.65 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Clariant has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.30.
About Clariant
