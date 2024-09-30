Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,292,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 1,922,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,732.3 days.

Clariant Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLZNF remained flat at $14.65 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Clariant has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Get Clariant alerts:

About Clariant

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.