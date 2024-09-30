Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Up 20.3% in September

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CIBEY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.64. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,629. Commercial International Bank has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

