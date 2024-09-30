Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Increases By 8.5%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 460.5 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of CHEOF remained flat at $188.00 during trading hours on Monday. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.74.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

