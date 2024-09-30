Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Increases By 8.5%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 460.5 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
Shares of CHEOF remained flat at $188.00 during trading hours on Monday. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.74.
About Cochlear
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.