CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMPVF remained flat at C$18.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.21. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.80.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
