CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPVF remained flat at C$18.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.21. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.80.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA provides e-health services worldwide. It operates through Ambulatory Information Systems, Hospital Information Systems, Consumer and Health Management Information Systems, and Pharmacy Information Systems segments. The Ambulatory Information Systems segment develops and sells practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; offers supplementary app, internet, and intranet solutions; and delivers solutions for medical facilities, such as medica; care centers and practice associations.

