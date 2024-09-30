Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Increases By 20.9%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 1,242,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.9 days.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
CDUAF remained flat at $26.50 during trading on Monday. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,241. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
