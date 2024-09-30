Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in September

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.1 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of CHUEF stock remained flat at $11.94 on Monday. Chubu Electric Power has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chubu Electric Power
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.