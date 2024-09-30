Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in September

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.1 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of CHUEF stock remained flat at $11.94 on Monday. Chubu Electric Power has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

