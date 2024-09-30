Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,203,700 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 2,551,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.0 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,656. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

