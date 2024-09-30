Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Expands By 9.8%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,023,100 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 2,754,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CMPNF remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
