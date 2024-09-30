China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

China Feihe Price Performance

China Feihe stock remained flat at $6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. China Feihe has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

China Feihe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. This is a boost from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

