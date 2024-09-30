China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,108,900 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 5,954,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. China Vanke has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.09.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.