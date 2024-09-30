Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,130,600 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 19,940,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,063.9 days.
Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of CLCMF stock remained flat at C$2.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.41. Sinch AB has a 52-week low of C$1.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.85.
Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sinch AB (publ)
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.