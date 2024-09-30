Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,130,600 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 19,940,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,063.9 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CLCMF stock remained flat at C$2.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.41. Sinch AB has a 52-week low of C$1.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.85.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

