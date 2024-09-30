Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

CNSWF traded down $72.01 on Monday, hitting $3,215.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,122.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,896.95. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,922.30 and a 12 month high of $3,423.95.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $22.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 78.00%.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

