Quarry LP Trims Stock Holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Quarry LP lowered its stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMBU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 149,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $2,190,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 113,963 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIMBU opened at $11.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

