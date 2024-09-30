Quarry LP Has $342,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3,100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $188.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $193.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

