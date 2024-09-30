36,780 Shares in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABL. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 4.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Abacus Life stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Abacus Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.50 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Abacus Life ( NASDAQ:ABL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

