Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 4,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $71,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $70.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

