Quarry LP Purchases 726 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quarry LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 14,520.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,836,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMP opened at $468.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $471.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.13 and its 200-day moving average is $430.50.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

