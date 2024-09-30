Quarry LP Buys 38,761 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,761 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 20.7% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 86,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HIX stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

