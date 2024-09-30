Quarry LP Buys New Shares in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in bleuacacia during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in bleuacacia during the first quarter worth $37,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bleuacacia stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. bleuacacia ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 million, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

