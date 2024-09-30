Quarry LP Buys Shares of 36,900 Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

