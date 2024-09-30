Quarry LP Acquires 11,667 Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP owned approximately 0.38% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 415.9% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 411,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 331,576 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 737,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 268,776 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 235,713 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,198,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 29.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 776,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVCA stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

