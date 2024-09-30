Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Napco Security Technologies makes up 1.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 61,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

