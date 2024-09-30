Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $19.56 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,836.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

