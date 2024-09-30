Quarry LP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 160.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 170,116 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 590,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 113,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 230,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 375,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,206.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,762 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IIM opened at $12.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

