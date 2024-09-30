Quarry LP Takes Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VMO opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

