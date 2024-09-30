Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 9,177 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the software’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock valued at $99,494,000 after buying an additional 583,127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 5,564.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,043 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after purchasing an additional 932,717 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $60,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,980.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $60,592.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,980.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $578,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,860 shares of company stock worth $3,621,825. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR stock opened at $94.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $101.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,054.11, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.