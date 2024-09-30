Quarry LP Invests $975,000 in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Quarry LP owned 1.07% of DT Cloud Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DYCQ. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,785,000.

Get DT Cloud Acquisition alerts:

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DT Cloud Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27.

DT Cloud Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.