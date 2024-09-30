Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP reduced its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 152,228 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,404,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 957,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 567,422 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 204,778 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 306,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,613 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

