PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Up 0%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.74 and last traded at $170.02. Approximately 899,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,468,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $233.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

