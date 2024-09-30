Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.19. 131,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 190,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.73%.

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $75,559.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,343.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at $740,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 362,232 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 599,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 51,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after buying an additional 112,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

