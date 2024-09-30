NXM (NXM) Market Cap Reaches $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009215 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,595.37 or 0.99899031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008028 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00061081 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.