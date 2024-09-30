Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) and FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Financial Survey

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) and Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FibroBiologics and Edesa Biotech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroBiologics N/A N/A -$16.49 million N/A N/A Edesa Biotech N/A N/A -$8.37 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroBiologics N/A N/A N/A Edesa Biotech N/A -137.95% -97.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Edesa Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Edesa Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FibroBiologics and Edesa Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroBiologics 0 0 1 1 3.50 Edesa Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

FibroBiologics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 297.35%. Edesa Biotech has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 784.35%. Given Edesa Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edesa Biotech is more favorable than FibroBiologics.

Summary

Edesa Biotech beats FibroBiologics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics, Inc. operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company also develops EB02, an extension of secretory phospholipase 2 anti-inflammatory cream for treating erythema, swelling, and exudation associated with hemorrhoids disease; and EB06, an anti- chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) monoclonal antibody in vitiligo. It has a collaboration agreement with NovImmune SA to develop monoclonal antibodies targeting products containing toll-like receptor 4 and CXCL10 for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications in humans and animals; and Yissum Research Development Company for the development of products for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic uses in topical dermal and anorectal applications, as well as for the use in dermatologic and gastrointestinal conditions. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

