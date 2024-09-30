Comparing StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) & Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% StageZero Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oruka Therapeutics and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 66.26%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and StageZero Life Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A StageZero Life Sciences $3.80 million 1.18 -$11.41 million N/A N/A

Oruka Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About StageZero Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in North America and Western Europe. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies RNA-based biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is Aristotle, a mRNA-based multi-cancer panel test for for the detection of multiple discrete cancers from a single sample of blood. It also offers ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer; Prostate Health Index, a screening test for prostate cancer; BreastSentry, a test to determine a woman's risk for developing breast cancer; and COVID-19 Tests. The company is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.