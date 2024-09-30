Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $282.54 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $282.54 million and $42.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00004213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.88 or 0.04093449 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00044176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,337,905 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

