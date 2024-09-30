LimeWire Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $51.44 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,482,485 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 298,482,485.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.17191766 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,735,495.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

