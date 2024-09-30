Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0290 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $290.21 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009215 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,595.37 or 0.99899031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008028 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00061081 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02972496 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $8,565,254.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

