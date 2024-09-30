QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $163,101.35 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. QUASA has a market cap of $163,101.35 and $1,146.04 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009215 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,595.37 or 0.99899031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008028 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196599 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,556.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

