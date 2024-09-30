Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $747,209.11

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. Ultra has a total market cap of $35.18 million and approximately $747,209.11 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,659.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.70 or 0.00538327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00036402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00077985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007651 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001099 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,791,464 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 387,791,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09267001 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $843,218.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

