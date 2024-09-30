High Income Securities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.83. 649,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,711. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $7.00.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.