High Income Securities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.83. 649,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,711. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $7.00.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
