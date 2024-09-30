Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP reduced its holdings in shares of Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Learn CW Investment were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment in the second quarter worth $2,817,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Learn CW Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,753,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Learn CW Investment by 15,243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 114,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Learn CW Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Learn CW Investment by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 806,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 348,180 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Learn CW Investment Price Performance

Shares of Learn CW Investment stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Learn CW Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $12.00.

About Learn CW Investment

Learn CW Investment ( NYSE:LCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

