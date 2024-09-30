Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.0% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,485 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,563,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.42 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.