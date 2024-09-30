Quarry LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Star Acquisition comprises approximately 0.6% of Quarry LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quarry LP’s holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Up 2.1 %

Alpha Star Acquisition stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.