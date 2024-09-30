Invst LLC Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,475,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,118,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $135.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

