Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lowered its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP owned 0.72% of Battery Future Acquisition worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFAC. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 11,925.4% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 339,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAC opened at $11.07 on Monday. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

