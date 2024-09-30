Quarry LP Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,260 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 90.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after buying an additional 3,951,287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,876,000 after buying an additional 3,272,896 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 305.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,725,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,687,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $956,850,000 after buying an additional 1,209,073 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

