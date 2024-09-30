Quarry LP Has $1.13 Million Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Quarry LP raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,089,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 72,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,155 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of BCAT opened at $16.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $17.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2871 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Free Report)

–

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.