Quarry LP Boosts Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil makes up 0.7% of Quarry LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quarry LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 5.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

