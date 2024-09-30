Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Increased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Leidos makes up 0.9% of Quarry LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quarry LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,575 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Leidos by 9,164.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after buying an additional 572,316 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1,184.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,792 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after acquiring an additional 303,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 300,486 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $159.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

